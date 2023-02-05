Opportunity knocks for Barcelona after Madrid lose at Mallorca

Barcelona have the chance to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga tonight after Real Madrid slipped up again on Sunday.

Los Blancos were beaten 1-0 at Real Mallorca in a real shock result. Nacho’s own goal put the hosts in front and Carlo Ancelotti’s side couldn’t find an equalizer.

The defending champions did have a golden opportunity to level, but former Mallorca man Marco Asensio saw his penalty saved by goalkeer Predrag Rajkovic.

PREDRAG RAJKOVIĆ!!



The Mallorca keeper denies Asensio from the spot.



PREDRAG RAJKOVIĆ!!

The Mallorca keeper denies Asensio from the spot.

Madrid’s defeat means they stay five points behind Barcelona ahead of the Catalans’ clash against Sevilla at the Camp Nou.

Xavi’s side head into the match in great form and fresh off a 2-1 win over Real Betis in midweek. Another win against Sevilla would put the team in a commanding position at the top of the table.

Barca have a great recent record against the Andalusians too. The Catalans are unbeaten in their last 14 league games against Sevilla and have kept five clean sheets in their last seven matches.

Sevilla head to the Camp Nou looking for their first win at the stadium since 2002, in a game which Xavi Hernandez featured in midfield.