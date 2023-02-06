FC Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla: Flying high - FC Barcelona

Barça got the job done in style against Sevilla this Sunday, and the 3-0 win, coupled with Real Madrid’s loss in Mallorca, means they are now a might eight points clear the top of the league table.

Stronger position than ever - FC Barcelona

It's been a bizarre weekend in La Liga. Of the teams ranked second to sixth, Atlético Madrid could only draw and the other four all suffered defeat. Barça's most immediate pursuer, Real Madrid, slipped to a 1-0 loss in Mallorca, and going into the game with Sevilla, Xavi knew that a victory would put his team eight points clear at the top of the table.

Barça's Busquets a doubt for Man Utd after getting injured in Sevilla win - SPORT

Barcelona's 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday got off to a bad start. Barely played five minutes had been played when Sergio Busquets had to leave the field of play after a clash with Youssef En-Nesyri.

Xavi hails 'extraordinary' Raphinha after key Sevilla win - Football España

Brazilian star Raphinha was vital in Barcelona’s attempts to break through a dogged Sevilla defence on the night in Catalonia with an assist and a goal to take the game away from the visitors.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Football España

Barcelona are considering a bold move to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the club this summer. The Gabonese international is now surplus to requirements at Chelsea following the January arrivals of Ukrainian star Mykhailo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix.