Barcelona offer update on Sergio Busquets injury after Sevilla win

The captain has an ankle problem

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that captain Sergio Busquets has been sidelined with a sprained ankle ligament which forced him out of Sunday’s win over Sevilla.

Busquets was taken off in the opening minutes of the 3-0 victory after sustaining the injury and will now be set for a little spell out of action.

“Tests carried out this morning have revealed that Sergio Busquets has a lateral collateral ligament sprain in his left ankle. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability,” read a statement from Barcelona.

Early reports claim that Busquets will miss the next two or three weeks because of the injury which would mean he would sit out La Liga games against Villarreal, Cadiz and Almeria.

The injury also means Barca may have to cope with their captain for the two Europa League play-off ties against Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils visit the Camp Nou on Thursday, 16 February with the return at Old Trafford set for the week after.

