Jules Kounde apologizes to Sevilla fans for celebrations during Barcelona win

The defender has sent out a message

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has apologized to Sevilla fans for his celebrations during the Catalans’ 3-0 win against his former team on Sunday.

Kounde spent three years with Sevilla before signing for Barcelona in the summer and clearly still has a lot of affection for his former side.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter after the game.

“I was always grateful for the opportunity to wear the red and white jersey and for the love he received during my time there. That is why I wanted to apologize for the goal celebration which, in a moment of euphoria, was exaggerated on my part. I wish you the best, always.”

It’s a classy message from Kounde who was facing his former team for the first time at the Camp Nou since leaving the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the summer.

Kounde has been a superb signing for Xavi’s side and helped the team pick up another clean sheet on Sunday. That’s now 15 from 20 La Liga games so far this season.

