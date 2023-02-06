Jules Kounde apologizes to Sevilla fans for celebrations during Barcelona win

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has apologized to Sevilla fans for his celebrations during the Catalans’ 3-0 win against his former team on Sunday.

Kounde spent three years with Sevilla before signing for Barcelona in the summer and clearly still has a lot of affection for his former side.

Here’s what he wrote on Twitter after the game.

“I was always grateful for the opportunity to wear the red and white jersey and for the love he received during my time there. That is why I wanted to apologize for the goal celebration which, in a moment of euphoria, was exaggerated on my part. I wish you the best, always.”

Siempre fue agradecido por la oportunidad de vestir la camiseta rojiblanca y por el cariño que recibió durante mi tiempo allí.

Por eso quería pedir disculpas por la celebración del gol que, dentro de un momento de euforia, fue exagerada por mi parte. Os deseo lo mejor, siempre. — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) February 6, 2023

It’s a classy message from Kounde who was facing his former team for the first time at the Camp Nou since leaving the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the summer.

Kounde has been a superb signing for Xavi’s side and helped the team pick up another clean sheet on Sunday. That’s now 15 from 20 La Liga games so far this season.