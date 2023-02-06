Barcelona have gained 11 more points than Real Madrid since El Clásico loss

FC Barcelona have rebounded from losing El Clásico with a string of good results that have put them more than two matches ahead of Real Madrid.

It was in October of last year when the Catalans lost 3-1 with goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde, and Rodrygo through a penalty. Ferran Torres got the only goal for Barcelona.

That’s when the blaugrana went three points behind Real Madrid and looked like they might go trophy-less once more. But things have radically changed.

In the next eleven games, Barcelona won 31 of 33 points - only dropping two points against Espanyol in a draw in the Catalan derby. By contrast, Real Madrid only won 20 of the 33 points, with six wins, two draws and three losses.

That resulting swing has put Barcelona 8 points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga. In addition, Barcelona won the Spanish Supercup over Madrid with a strong performance in the meantime.

Of course, Real Madrid are the comeback kings and nothing is settled yet in the league, but it has put Barça in a very strong position going forward. The calendar doesn’t look too bad, with a lot of tough away trips already in the rearview mirror.

The second El Clásico of the league season is on March 19th, and it could be pivotal. If Barcelona win, that would in all likelihood put the final nail in the coffin of Madrid’s title hopes. For their part, los blancos must know that any chance they have of winning La Liga almost by necessity includes a win in that “six pointer.”