Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala hits third hat-trick in four games

Barcelona Femeni may be without Alexia Putellas due to injury currently but have Asisat Oshoala doing the business and then some.

Oshoala hit a hat-trick on Sunday in a 7-0 win over Real Betis. Impressive stuff, particularly when you realize it’s her third hat-trick in her last four games.

Yep you read that right. Oshoala also took home the match ball against Granadilla Tenerife and Levante Las Palmas.

Asisat Oshoala has scored THREE hat tricks in her last FOUR matches



She was only on the pitch 182 minutes of a possible 360.



Her goalscoring exploits also mean that Oshoala has overtaken Alba Redondo and is now leading the pichichi race for 2022-23.

The stats show that Oshoala has 17 goals from 17 appearances. She’s also taken 70 shots and created 13 chances in 968 minutes played.

Barca Femeni remain top of the table in Spain with 54 points from 18 games, eight clear of Real Madrid in second place. The team have netted an incredible 80 goals along the way and conceded just four.

