Romário picks himself over Lionel Messi in the ideal Barcelona XI

Former FC Barcelona and Brazil star Romário has chosen the best XI from a combined team made up of Barcelona’s 2011 team and its 90s “Dream Team,” which he was a part of.

Romário tended to choose the 90s players, but the pick that is sure to cause the most controversy is when he picked himself ahead of Lionel Messi for the striker’s position.

Romario picks his ideal XI between the 2011 Barcelona team and the 90s Dream Team he played in.



Did he pick himself or Messi? Well, if you know Romario, you'll know the answer without even watching hahapic.twitter.com/3ZRebCeor9 — Luis Mazariegos (@luism8989) February 6, 2023

Romário preferred Andoni Zubizarreta instead of Víctor Valdés, Pep Guardiola instead of Sergio Busquets, Ronald Koeman instead of Gerard Piqué, Miguel Ángel Nadal instead of Javier Mascherano, Sergi instead of Eric Abidal, Hristo Stoichkov instead of David Villa, and Txiki Begiristain to Pedro.

He chose the more recent players only three times of the eleven: Dani Alves over Albert Ferrer, Xavi over Guillermo Amor, and Andrés Iniesta over José Mari Bakero.

Despite being considered a legend of the game, Romário choosing himself over Messi is bold, to say the least.

“We are different players and, in his position, he is better,” the Brazilian said.

“But, in my position, I am better than him.”

Both were deployed as the team’s central striker for their respective teams in those days.

The 90s Barcelona “Dream Team,” managed by the great Johan Cruyff, won the Spanish league four times in a row, and the club’s first European Cup / UEFA Champions League. However, Romário wasn’t there for the team’s entire run. In fact, he only won one trophy - La Liga once - with the Catalans.

The 2010-11 Barcelona team is considered by many to be the greatest football team ever, and won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League that season. They won an absurd amount of trophies with Guardiola at the helm as coach, with Messi always as the fulcrum.