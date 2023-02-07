FC Barcelona News: 7 February 2023; Bayern not interested in Ansu Fati, Busquets injury confirmed

Sergio Busquets has sprained ankle | FC Barcelona

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has been ruled out of action after suffering a sprained ankle against Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday.

Romario compares the Dream Team with Pep’s Barcelona: I was better than Messi | Marca

Romario has been talking to ESPN about Barcelona’s best teams and is confident that he was a better player for the Blaugrana than Lionel Messi.

Ansu Fati is not a Bayern Munich target - Bild | Sport

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is not a target for Bayern Munich. Previous reports have claimed the Bavarian giants are keen on the youngster.

Frenkie de Jong’s girlfriend reveals when he will go to Manchester | Sport

Frenkie de Jong’s girlfriend has been bantering with Man Utd fans on social media about when the midfielder will be heading to Old Trafford.

Diego Simeone still unconvinced by Memphis Depay | Football Espana

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is still waiting to be convinced by Memphis Depay following his move to the club from Barcelona in January.