Raphinha worked hard in training to regain form after difficult spell

Raphinha’s loss of form and ensuing criticism affected him more than one might think, according to a report from Spain.

However, he has shown hard work and a willingness to get back to his best, and his attitude, plus his work in training, is being credited with his resurgence.

Apparently, he prefers to play on the left, but he was recently summoned back to the right wing with the injury suffered by Ousmane Dembélé. That thrust him back into the starting XI after being dropped in favor of another midfielder.

He has responded well, and he got an assist and a goal in FC Barcelona’s 3-0 triumph over Sevilla.

His entourage, most notably his parents, other family, and his agent, former Barcelona player Deco, have been credited with helping him navigate the difficult times.

And the coaching staff has been working with him ever since he got back from his time at the FIFA World Cup with Brazil to polish a few things.

Notably, he is said to still be adapting to playing when Barcelona have reduced space in their possession-heavy approach. He feels a bit more comfortable with space to run into, playing on the counter. The coaching staff is trying to help him figure out when the best times to take people on, and when it’s best to play the safe pass back and look for another chance to attack.

So far, it seems the coaches are helping him adapt better in his first season at the Camp Nou.