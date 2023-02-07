 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona selling Ansu Fati would only happen if he initiates move - report

The rumors around the youngster are growing

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The scuttlebutt around Ansu Fati and a move away from Barcelona has been picking up steam. He hasn’t been playing as much under Xavi since his return from injury and that’s leading to some other clubs starting to circle. Barca seem to be putting out the feel that they won’t sell Fati unless he and Jorge Mendes initiate a move.

At the end of the day, if Fati is healthy and not getting minutes, he’s going to start to get unsatisfied. It’s only natural given his age and talent. He doesn’t seem to be in Xavi’s plans for any starting lineup in a big match and he’s simply destined for bench minutes at this point.

The Premier League and their unlimited bank accounts will likely come calling this summer if Fati doesn’t gain foothold in the starting eleven, just start preparing yourselves Barca fans for another summer saga.

