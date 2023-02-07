Ronaldinho expects son to sign for Barcelona

Ronaldinho seems pretty convinced that his son will be following in his footsteps and will sign for Barcelona after undergoing a trial at the club.

João de Assis Moreira arrived at the Camp Nou last month for a trial and it looks like it’s all gone well and he will continue with the Catalans.

Ronaldinho has spoken to RAC1 about the situation and seemed to suggest he will be spending a lot of time in Barcelona as Ronaldinho Junior will be continuing with the club.

“I’m never out of the club. Barcelona is part of life,” he said. “Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barça I’ll be more present.”

Ronaldinho Jr was thought to have been having a trial with Barca’s Juvenil A team.

The 17-year-old had previously been with Cruzeiro but terminated his contract and then headed to Spain with his dad.