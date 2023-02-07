Barcelona in negotiations for Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque - report

Barcelona have reportedly opened negotiations with Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense regarding a move for Vitor Roque.

The teenager has been linked with a move to Barcelona for a while, with Sport claiming the Catalan giants are now making moves to land the attacker.

Barca think Roque is a similar player to Luis Suarez and hope he can play back up to Robert Lewandowski and then take over when the striker finally calls it a day.

The Brazilian is due to turn 18 on February 28 and Barca hope they will be able to bring him to the club in the summer transfer window.

Roque is thought to be keen on a move to Barcelona, even though other clubs are thought to be interested, but it’s not clear if the Catalans will be able to pull the deal off.

Javier Tebas has already warned Barca there will be no expensive signings this summer, due to the club’s financial position, and Roque is expected to cost around €35-40 million.