Sergio Busquets leaning towards staying at Barcelona - report

Sergio Busquets’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of much speculation but the latest update reckons the captain is leading towards staying for another season.

Sport are reporting that Busquets had considered a move but is feeling a lot happier about life at Barcelona after an upturn in form in recent months.

Xavi’s switch to using four midfielders also appears to have helped out Busquets and is making the skipper feel more comfortable in the starting XI.

Busquets is thought to have offers on the table from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States but could now stay for one more season on a reduced wage.

Xavi, Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany have all said they want the veteran to carry on at the club and all that appears to be missing is the green light from Busquets.

It’s thought the midfielder will meet with the club imminently and a final decision will be made on whether he will continue past the end of this season.