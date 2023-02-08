Rafa Marquez admits to being surprised by Christensen at Barcelona

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez has been talking about the first-team’s backline after seeing the defense concede just seven goals so far this season.

Marquez, who knows a thing or two about defending, reserved particular praise for summer signing Andreas Christensen who arrived on a free transfer.

Christensen has impressed so far this season, and established himself as Ronald Araujo’s center-back partner, and Marquez is clearly a fan.

“At the back, we are seeing more of Araujo and Christensen in the central axis. Perhaps the defender who has surprised me the most is Christense , who is having a great performance and has adapted quickly,” he said. “There is no doubt about how important Araujo is and the player he is becoming. “On the right, Koundé is doing very well, defensively he is very safe and the offense surprises us at times. And on the left, whether Alba or Balde plays, they have a very complete defense.” Source | Barca TV

Barca kept yet another clean sheet at the weekend against Sevilla, that’s now 15 from 20 games in La Liga so far in 2022-23.