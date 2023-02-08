15 in a row unbeaten for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The blaugranes' unbeaten run stretches back to October and if they avoid defeat in their next match it will be the best run under coach Xavi Hernández

The reason for Gavi and Dembélé's embrace in Barça's win against Sevilla - SPORT

The convincing victory over Sevilla (3-0) not only confirmed the upward progression of Xavi's project at Barcelona. It also left details of the good harmony that reigns in the Blaugrana dressing room. Not in vain, the coach has always stressed that the team is a family. And the images that were seen against Sevilla corroborated that statement, with Ousmane Dembélé's name standing out.

Barcelona negotiating for teenage Ath. Paranaense striker Vitor Roque - SPORT

Barcelona are already working to sign Vitor Roque, the Ath. Paranaense '9', who turns 18 on the 28th, and who they see as having the ideal playing characteristics and mentality to become, in the medium term, a new Luis Suárez.

Barça are keeping tabs on young Serbian midfielder Stefan Mitrovic - SPORT

Stefan Mitrovic, the great promise of Serbian football, is reportedly on Barça's radar. The talented 20-year-old is one of the young players that the Catalan club are tacking and the reports they have on him are favourable, although no decision has been taken on his signing.

The five difficulties that Xavi has had to solve as the Barcelona coach - SPORT

Xavi Hernández is proving that he has the makings of a great coach and that he was perfectly capable of taking the reins of a club of the magnitude of FC Barcelona.

Busquets now prioritises Barça stay despite MLS, Saudi Arabia interest - SPORT

Sergio Busquets's future is going to condition Barcelona's planning for next season. The midfielder's contract is up and he has interest from several clubs on the table, but he will not make a decision until he meets with Barça, which could be imminent.

Key meeting with agent Jorge Mendes for Balde's future at Barcelona - SPORT

Jorge Mendes is planning to visit Barcelona in the coming days. He often does because of his great relationship with the club's directors and because of the players he manages at Barça.

Barcelona would only sell Ansu Fati if he makes first move for transfer - SPORT

The noise around Ansu Fati has started. The perfect storm for a possible exit is growing due to several factors: he is not getting enough quality minutes, Barcelona will need to make some big sales in the summer and clubs like Manchester United need strikers to cover their deficiencies.