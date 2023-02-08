Barcelona want to bring in three players during summer transfer window - report

Barcelona had a quiet January transfer window but have already decided they want to bring in three players during the summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a target, following a failed deadline day move in January, and Barca will try again to land the midfielder at the end of the season. Amrabat is keen on joining the Catalans and may get his wish second time around.

Barcelona also want to add Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid. The Catalans already have an option to land the Belgium international as part of the deal that sent Memphis Depay to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Xavi is said to be a big fan of Carrasco’s and the winger seems to have fallen out of favor since the winter. Barca have a purchase option set at 20 million euros but will try to get him for less.

Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque is the third player on Barcelona’s shopping list. The teenager is said to be Barca’s big bet for the future and would prefer to play for the Catalans over other interested clubs such as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.