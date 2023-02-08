Messi’s brother say GOAT won’t return and wants Joan Laporta kicked out of Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s brother Matías has been spotted on Twitch having a pop at Barcelona president Joan Laporta and saying the GOAT will not return to the Camp Nou.

Matias Messi is asked for his opinion on the possibility of his brother heading home, as he’s out of contract at PSG in the summer, and really lets fly at the Catalan giants.

“I have a SPORT clipping that says ‘Messi should return to Barça’ and I said “Hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona and even if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them would be to kick out Laporta,” he said. “People [in Barcelona] did not support him. They should have gone out for a protest or something, Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I’m telling you this because I want you to hear it from us, not somewhere else.” Source | (You can watch clip here)

Messi’s shock departure from Barcelona came after the forward had reportedly agreed a new deal and followed months of Laporta saying the Argentina international would continue at the club.

The relationship between the two men appears to have broken down completely following Messi’s exit. There has been speculation Messi could come back in the summer, although it looks very unlikely, and it’s not clear yet where he will play his football next season.