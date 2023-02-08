Ronald Koeman says Lionel Messi saw Pedri’s talent before others

Former FC Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has spoken about his time as coach, and he’s given a bit of insight into two stars he managed: Lionel Messi and Pedri.

When Koeman took over, Pedri was a highly rated youngster, but nothing more. It was under him that Pedri got his debut, but apparently not all players were equally impressed with the Canary Islander.

“Messi was very humble. He immediately noticed Pedri’s qualities and was willing to combine with him during matches, unlike other players,” Koeman said.

The fact that Messi, the world’s best player, took the 17-year-old under his wing may have helped develop his career. Now, Pedri is considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

In the interview, Koeman also praised the current version of Barcelona headed by his replacement, Xavi, although he noted that they have made a lot of signings since he was sacked.