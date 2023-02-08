Lionel Messi distances himself from brother’s incendiary comments as Matias Messi deletes controversial video

Lionel Messi has reportedly said that he does not necessarily agree with what his brother, Matias, said regarding FC Barcelona in a viral video.

And Matias himself has now deleted the video in which he said Barcelona was a small club prior to his brother joining them. In the same video, he also said Lionel would only return if the club’s current president, Joan Laporta, was sacked.

The Argentine star’s entourage said Matias’s opinions were his own and there should be no reason to assume they are shared by any other person in the inner circle, including the player himself.

The club told reporters they were surprised by the statements but had no further comment.

Despite this, the conflict between Lionel Messi and Laporta has long been rumored after the Argentine star’s surprise exit from Barcelona. The comments may point to a resentment between the player and the club’s current leadership, which could be a big stumbling block to the Catalans’ wish to sign him again.

At the moment, while reports say there is a chance that Messi could leave Paris, most reporters say he is likely to remain at Paris Saint-Germain.