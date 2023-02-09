‘He is a special player’ - Barcelona loanee Ez Abde praised by Osasuna boss

Barcelona winger Ez Abde seems to be enjoying his loan spell with Osasuna and coach Jagoba Arrasate has been full of praise for the Morocco international.

Arrasate has said his club are fortunate to have a player of the calibre of Abde even if it is just for a temporary spell.

“He is a special player. For us it is a luxury to have him on loan, because we cannot have these footballers in any other way. We have to take advantage of it, because he is different in every way, he is a super affectionate guy, all the people love him a lot. “There are days when he doesn’t get one and he drives you crazy, but he’s also going to win games for you, so what we do is not limit him, enhance his virtues, because you can’t take away these players’ freedom.”

Arrasate also spoke about the approach he takes with Abde and wants the winger to be free to express himself on the pitch.

“We cannot limit that talent or tell him “you have to do this, this and that”, no, because he has so much talent and such a repertoire that our job is to create the best ecosystem for him so that he receives in areas with little traffic and can play 1v1. Generate situations so that he can shine.” Source | Relevo

Abde is set for a little spell out after being rather harshly sent off by Gil Manzano last time out for Osasuna against Espanyol. It’s thought he will be part of the Barca first-team squad next season unless tempting offers arrive.