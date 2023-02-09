Sergi Roberto accepts Barcelona’s renewal offer - report

Sergio Roberto has reportedly accepted a contract renewal offer from Barcelona and will stay on at the club past the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is into the final months of his existing deal and has already made it clear he wants to continue at the Camp Nou.

Relevo and Cope are reporting that after rejecting the first proposal put forward by the club, Roberto has now accepted a second offer that will run until 2024.

Roberto will remain one of the club’s lowest earners and has already claimed he’s earning as if he’s playing for Barcelona B.

The versatile veteran hasn’t played too much this season but still appears to be in Xavi’s plans for the future.

He’s started just five La Liga games, scoring against Athletic and Real Valladolid, and been a substitute a further seven times.

Roberto could see more game time in the second half of the season, as the fixture list becomes more congested, particularly after Hector Bellerin’s exit.