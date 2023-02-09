Sofyan Amrabat offer to play for Barcelona for free - report

Sofyan Amrabat was so keen to move to Barcelona in the January transfer window that he apparently offered to play for the club for free.

Barcelona tried a late move for Amrabat on deadline day but although the midfielder seemed keen his club side Fiorentina weren’t interested.

Amrabat did try his hardest to make the transfer happen, according to reporter Achraf Ben Ayad. The 26-year-old “offered Fiorentina the salary he was going to receive from Barça to be able to leave on loan.”

Barcelona weren’t the only club trying to land Amrabat either. The midfielder’s agent “also had offers from Chelsea and Man Utd” but the midfielder “only wanted Barcelona.”

Amrabat has since returned to action with Fiorentina and has apologized to his team-mates for trying to push through a move.

Yet it’s thought the midfielder remains keen to head to the Camp Nou and is currently a transfer target of Barca’s ahead of the summer window.