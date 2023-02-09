Best defence in Europe - FC Barcelona

Barça have hit some tremendous form. They are eight points clear at top of the league, unbeaten in 15 games across all competitions, have won the Spanish Super Cup and are through to the Copa del Rey semi-finals. And a lot of that comes down the brilliance at the back. We are already more than half way through the league season and the team has only leaked seven goals.

Matias Messi on ‘cleaning’ Joan Laporta from Barca for a Messi return - SPORT

Matias Messi, Leo Messi's brother, spoke on the Twich channel Labajada10 of his son Tomy, where he spoke about a possible return of the Argentina to Barcelona - and his quotes could not have been more explosive.

Ronald Koeman: Dest is not worse than Sergi Roberto - SPORT

Ronald Koeman, the current coach of the Dutch national team, which he returned to directly after spending time at Barcelona for a season and a half, gave an interview to Andy van der Meijde to talk about his time as coach at Camp Nou.

Neither Xavi nor Franck Kessie wavered and now is his time - SPORT

If there is one thing the African has shown so far, it has been will and, above all, tenacity. Convinced in himself and in his possibilities. And he has not had and is not having it easy, because if there is something that does not exactly flourish in Barça's environment, it is patience.

Barcelona to compete with Premier League clubs for signing of Brazilian wonderkid - Football España

With a summer move for Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque already being lined up, Barcelona could now be set to bring another promising Brazilian youngster to the club. Roque has been lighting up the U20 Sudamericano, and is currently the competition’s top scorer with six goals. Despite being just 17, he is performing well beyond his years.

Robert Koeman reveals close-knit relationship between Lionel Messi and current Barcelona player - Football España

During his time at Barcelona, Lionel Messi was an idol for many young players that played at the club. Before he left as a free agent in the summer of 2021, the Argentine was a revered figure, and his influence was felt by many around the club.

Barcelona "will listen to offers" for three forwards in the summer - Football España

With Barcelona’s precarious financial situation, player sales in the summer is highly likely in order to help balance the books. Xavi Hernandez will be keen to bring players in for next season, and with three main targets having been identified, several outgoings could happen.

January target "offered to play for free" at Barcelona for second half of the season - Football España

Despite the restrictions placed on them, Barca club officials still tried to make a late move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The 26-year-old has a sensational World Cup for Morocco, as he helped his nation become the first African side to reach the last four of the world’s biggest football tournament.