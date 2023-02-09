Dembele aiming to make Barcelona return against Real Madrid in La Liga

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly planning his return to action and wants to make his comeback against Real Madrid in La Liga on March 19.

Dembele has been out since picking up a thigh injury against Girona, and it’s thought he will miss around six weeks of game time.

Javi Miguel at Diario AS has reported Dembele has pencilled in Real Madrid’s visit to the Camp Nou as the ideal date to return to action.

Barcelona are going to manage Dembele’s current issue “very cautiously” due to his long injury history and expect him to be out for seven weeks in total.

Dembele is expected to spend another two weeks undergoing physiotherapy before returning to light training on the pitch.

If the report proves accurate it means Barca will be without Dembele for another eight games in all competitions, including league matches against Villarreal, Cadiz, Almeria, Valencia and Athletic.

Dembele will also miss both legs of the Europa League tie with Manchester United as well as the first leg of the Copa del Rey fixture with Madrid at the Bernabeu.