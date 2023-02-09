Ansu Fati wants to stay at Barcelona but clubs are interested in him, says Laporta

Despite rumors to the contrary, Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists that Barcelona are not interested in selling Ansu Fati. The Spaniard has had a difficult spell at Barca featuring injuries and only flashes of playing time under Xavi, but Laporta insists that they believe in him at the club.

“Right now, we don’t consider selling Ansu Fati. Club have high hopes for him, but I can’t predict what’s going to happen in the future. His agent let us know there are clubs interested in Ansu Fati, but right now he wants to stay.” Laporta | Source

As usual in circumstances like this, time will tell, if the current playtime for Fati stays the same, he’s going to want to move. There’s too much talent for Fati to be a fringe player, let’s hope he starts catching Xavi’s eye.