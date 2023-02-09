Ronaldinho’s son will sign for Barcelona, says Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed speculation that Ronaldinho’s son is set to join the Catalan giants.

It’s been reported that João de Assis Moreira has undergone a successful trial at the Camp Nou after leaving Brazilian side Cruzeiro.

Laporta told a press conference on Thursday that the youngster will stay on at Barca.

“We are really happy Ronaldinho — and his brother, Roberto — thought of Barca to continue his son’s career,” Laporta said. “He was at Cruzeiro, he’s very young and he’s training with us, but we will give him a contract. There are a few things to finalise. We still don’t know if with the U19 B team or not, but we are very happy with him. “The pressure on the boy is great, because Ronaldinho has been one of the best in history. The son has pressure, but it’s the job of our coaches to develop his skills.”

Ronaldinho said earlier this week he was expecting to be around Barcelona a lot now his son is with the club and it will be interesting to see how the teenager fares in Catalunya.