Alemany says Julian Araujo could still sign for Barcelona

The defender missed out on a January move

By Gill Clark
Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles Football Club: Western Conference Semifinals - 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Barcelona failed in a deadline day move for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo but are still hoping to land the youngster.

FIFA have confirmed that Barcelona did not submit the paperwork in time after missing the deadline by a matter of seconds.

Mateu Alemany offered an update on the potential signing at a press conference on Thursday and says Barca are still expecting to sign Araujo.

“He is a footballer that we have been following for a long time that due to circumstances, due to a failure of the FIFA system, it could not be closed,” he said.

“The famous 18 seconds. He was a footballer who would play for second team. We are looking for a solution, via TAS or to play in another team for the next five months and then join.”

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney had also seemed hopeful the deal would be done and admitted this is not the first team Barca have come calling for Araujo.

It’s still not clear what will happen but Alemany’s update shows Barca remain keen to bring in the 21-year-old and he could arrive in the summer.

