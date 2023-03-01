Barcelona delay Sergi Roberto contract extension after Almeria defeat - report

In some somewhat strange circumstances, Barcelona have delayed the announcement of Sergi Roberto’s contract extension. At least according to Mundo, the contract was set to be signed today but instead will take place later this week or the next.

It would seem that they want to announce the deal under more positive circumstances. Honestly, it doesn’t really add up to me but what do I know?

Barcelona haven’t had the greatest of weeks having been knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United and being beaten in La Liga by struggling Almeria. The Catalans have also lost Robert Lewandowski to injury to make matters even worse.

Xavis side now have a match with eternal rivals Real Madrid coming up in the Copa del Rey, so perhaps after Sergi puts in a positive shift against Los Blancos they can float out the news of the one-year extension?