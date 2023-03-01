 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona delay Sergi Roberto contract extension after Almeria defeat - report

The veteran will have to wait a bit longer

By Josh Suttr
Manchester United v FC Barcelona: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg Two - UEFA Europa League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

In some somewhat strange circumstances, Barcelona have delayed the announcement of Sergi Roberto’s contract extension. At least according to Mundo, the contract was set to be signed today but instead will take place later this week or the next.

It would seem that they want to announce the deal under more positive circumstances. Honestly, it doesn’t really add up to me but what do I know?

Xavis side now have a match with eternal rivals Real Madrid coming up in the Copa del Rey, so perhaps after Sergi puts in a positive shift against Los Blancos they can float out the news of the one-year extension?

