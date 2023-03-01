Javier Tebas insists he doesn’t have it in for Barcelona and Laporta ‘knows it’

La Liga president Javier Tebas spoke out on some controversial topics this week. The big boss made it clear to reporters that he doesn’t have it in for Barcelona despite most of the fan base and club president Joan Laporta seemingly believing it to be true.

“Joan Laporta cannot say that there is someone in charge of financial control to whom I have told that he has to do something because I don’t like Barcelona, no,” he said. “I don’t have it in for the club and he knows it, the rules are not from Tebas, but of all LaLiga’s departments. It’s only a matter of complying with them.” Tebas | Source

Barcelona and La Liga are just permanently fueding at this point. The two arguing goes together like steak and ketchup. They do really like going at each other though, whether it be for FPP or the refereeing controversy. Just add this as another chapter.