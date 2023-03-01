Training for trip to Santiago Bernabéu - FC Barcelona

On Tuesday, the FC Barcelona players were back at the Ciutat Esportiva, where after a mainly recovery-focused session on Monday, today everyone's minds were totally and utterly on the next challenge.

Three Clásicos in one month... Again! - FC Barcelona

In the space of just 35 days, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are due to meet no fewer than three times. It may seem like something totally unique, but it's actually something that has already happened six times before.

Vitor Roque interview: I feel prepared to play at Barca - SPORT

Charismatic, smiling and insightful, Vitor Roque, the 'No 9' sensation of South American football who is on his way to becoming a world star, opened the doors of his home in the city of Curitiba to SPORT. In a frank and objective conversation, he analysed the interest he is arousing at Barca, who have set him as one of the possible targets for next summer.

Vitor Roque interview part 2: "I have a similar style of play to Luis Suarez" - SPORT

Vitor Roque spoke exclusively to SPORT at his residence in Curitiba. The Ath. Paranaense 'No 9', who turned 18 this Tuesday, is one of Barça's targets for next summer. The club are convinced that he has the potential to become a striker who plays a role similar to the one Luis Suárez had.

Details from the Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi re-encounter - SPORT

There was no photo. Not even a formal greeting. But the ice is already broken. Messi and Laporta coincided in Paris at 'The Best' gala. The Argentinian star received his second award. The Blaugrana president headed the Barça delegation that accompanied the women's winner Alexia Putellas.

Man United preparing two huge signings... including a Barca player - SPORT

Manchester United want to continue taking steps to become one of the biggest teams in Europe again. The English team intends to make two 'bombshell' signings in the next transfer window to continue boosting the project led by coach Erik ten Hag.

Cesc Fabregas defends Xavi after Barca's European knock-out and Liga stumble - SPORT

Cesc Fàbregas was Xavi's teammate at Barça and that makes a difference. They both grew up in the Blaugrana grassroots system and know exactly what the demands are. That's why their opinion on the football that Barca play has to be taken into account. The midfielder spoke to Cadena Ser's 'El Larguero' to analyse Barça's current situation and other issues.

Thomas Meunier still on Barcelona's list for a right-back - SPORT

Barca have struggled to fill their right-back slot. After Sergino Dest was loaned to Milan, Hector Bellerin did not fit and was given a free transfer and Jules Kounde has largely played there, even though he wants to play at centre-back. Ronald Araujo has also been used there, as has left-back Alejandro Balde or midfielder Sergi Roberto.

Bernardo Silva, still Barca's big summer dream - SPORT

It's not going to be an easy market for Barça because last summer's 'fiesta' with signings is impossible to replicate now, due to a lack of resources and the scrutiny that La Liga are doing to the club with the salary limit issue.