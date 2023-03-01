Xavi wants Barcelona to sign a back-up to Pedri - report

Xavi reportedly wants Barcelona to sign a back-up to Pedri in the summer transfer window after seeing his team once again struggle without the midfielder.

Barcelona have lost their last two games with Pedri out injured and Xavi wants to bring in another player who is similar to the Spain international, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Xavi apparently made the same request last summer, but saw it unfulfilled as Barca prioritised other areas of the squad, but will try again at the end of the season.

Some familiar names seem to be in the frame again, namely Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan as well as Villarreal’s Dani Parejo.

Gundogan is probably the most likely option given he is out of contract at the end of the season and his agent recently met Barca for talks.

Interestingly, the report makes no mention at all of Pablo Torre. The teenager was brought in last summer from Racing but has hardly featured this year under Xavi, making just seven appearances.