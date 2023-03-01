 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ansu Fati passed fit for Barcelona’s Clasico clash against Real Madrid

The forward is in the squad

Barcelona have confirmed that Ansu Fati has been passed fit for Thursday’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu for El Clasico.

The forward missed the weekend’s defeat to Almeria because of a bruised knee but was back in training on Wednesday and will travel to the Spanish capital.

The news will be a boost to Xavi ahead of the trip, as he is already without Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski for the first leg of the semi-final.

It’s not clear yet if Fati will start at the Bernabeu, with reports suggesting Xavi could go with Raphinha and Ferran Torres as his attackers against Real Madrid.

All three players have endured inconsistent campaigns and have yet to consistently impress for the Catalan giants so far in 2022-23.

Yet Lewandowski’s injury means all three players now have a golden chance to shine as Xavi’s side aim to bounce back from defeats to Man Utd and Almeria.

