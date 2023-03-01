Andreas Christensen emerges as a doubt for Barcelona ahead of Copa Clasico

Barcelona’s injury problems seem to be continuing with speculation that Andreas Christensen could miss El Clasico due to injury.

Relevo are reporting that the Dane “is not 100%” and there’s no guarantee he will start at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

Christensen only trained for 15 minutes ahead of the game on Wednesday and is suffering from some discomfort in his ankle.

If the defender does miss out then he will join Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski on the sidelines for the crunch clash.

The report reckons that Marcos Alonso would come into the team if Christensen doesn’t make it and line up alongside Jules Kounde at center-back.

Ronald Araujo is expected to start on the right again, to combat Vinicius Junior, with Alejando Balde or Jordi Alba featuring on the opposite flank.

Eric Garcia is also available to Xavi but may have to settle for a place on the bench.