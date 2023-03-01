 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Barcelona loanee Ez Abde scores another Copa del Rey stunner for Osasuna

More magic from the Moroccan

By Gill Clark
Osasuna v Athletic Club: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Barcelona loanee Ez Abde has been at it again in the Copa del Rey for Osasuna.

The Morocco international, who booked Osasuna’s place in the last four with a superb goal against Sevilla, was on target again to give his side the advantage against Athletic.

The game was still goalless when Abde was played through down the left. The winger raced down the flank, beat his man and then fired a low shot home.

Abde’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Osasuna in the first leg of the tie and give his side the advantage ahead of the return leg in Bilbao.

The two teams will meet again at San Mames on Tuesday, April 4 to decide which team goes through to the final against either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

The final will be played on Saturday, 6 May 2023 at La Cartuja in Seville.

