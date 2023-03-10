Dembele won’t return to Barcelona action until after the international break - reports

Ousmane Dembele is not expected to make his return from injury until after the international break, meaning he will miss the league Clasico at the Camp Nou.

ESPN report that Barcelona have decided Dembele will sit out the crunch game against Los Blancos as the club refuse to take any risks with the forward.

Dembele is “progressing well” but Barcelona are going to play it super safe as they really don’t want the Frenchman to suffer a recurrence of his latest injury.

Domestic competition will pause after Barcelona’s visit from Real Madrid, for an international break, with the Catalans back in action on April 1 at struggling Elche.

Barcelona then play Real Madrid yet again, in the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie, and it looks like Dembele will be available for the match.

Xavi’s side lead 1-0 from the first leg at the Bernabeu and will progress to a final against either Osasuna or Athletic if they finish the job at the Camp Nou.