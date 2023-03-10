Barcelona striker Lewandowski: I hope I can be here for many years

Robert Lewandowski has been looking to the future and says he can still play at the highest level for several more years.

The Poland international penned a three-year deal at Barcelona when he moved from Bayern Munich last summer but will turn 35 later this year.

Yet Lewandowski is feeling good and says he has a lot still left in the tank.

“I don’t think about the years I’ll be at Barça. I still think I can play a few more years at a high level, but I don’t know how many it will be,” he said. “I’m sure it won’t be one or two. It will be more. I hope I can be here for many years. Now I understand the meaning of Més than a Club.” Source | Sport

Lewandowski has been a hit since joining the club, and is the top scorer in La Liga currently with 15 goals from 20 games, putting him four ahead ahead of Karim Benzema and Borja Iglesias in the race for the Pichichi.