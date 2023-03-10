Raphinha reveals the targets he’s set himself at Barcelona this season

Raphinha has revealed the targets he has set himself since arriving at Barcelona in the summer transfer window from Premier League side Leeds United.

The Brazilian is improving after a slow start to life at Barcelona and has eight goals and nine assists in the current campaign.

He’s on target to reach double figures for both goals and assists which was his aim at the start of the season.

“I’m never satisfied. At the beginning of the season I put the numbers I want to reach on a piece of paper,” he said. “When I arrive at a new team, I set myself the goal of scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists. And if I get there I increase 5 goals and 5 more assists. “Now I’m getting close, but with 8 goals and 9 assists I’m still not satisfied. I like to do more and more and more.” Source | Tot Costa

Raphinha grabbed the winner last time out against Valencia and will be expected to continue in the starting XI against Athletic, with Ousmane Dembele still sidelined.