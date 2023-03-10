Training for Athletic - FC Barcelona

Barça have continued their preparations for a testing visit to Athletic Club de Bilbao on Sunday, and there was great news as well, because Robert Lewandowski was involved in part of it. The Polish striker is battling to recover from a left hamstring injury.

When and where to watch Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Sunday sees Barça travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club (local kick off time (9:00pm CET). The home win against Valencia last time out helped establish a nine point lead in LaLiga and three more points are definitely on the menu to maintain the advantage over second-placed Real Madrid.

Lewandowski: 'On the right track' - FC Barcelona

New BARÇA MAGAZINE includes interview with the FC Barcelona striker, who speaks about how he has settled into the club and how the team is getting back to the place it belongs

Joao Cancelo, the top full-back who Barcelona could get - SPORT

Barça are looking for a right-back for next season, as president Joan Laporta admitted in his appearance at the Círculo Equestre, and the options the club has been working with are Manchester United's Diego Dalot or Villareal's Juan Foyth.

Pedri will not be available for Barca at San Mames - SPORT

Although some reports indicated that the Canary Islands midfielder would be tested at the end of this week in an attempt to make it to the crucial game at San Mamés, Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on him and, as the initial forecasts indicated, he will have to wait until the La Liga derby against Real Madrid (19 March at the Spotify Camp Nou) to be able to do so.

Ousmane Dembele, ruled out 100 percent for the Clasico - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele will not play in the Clasico on March 19 in La Liga. There were doubts as to whether Dembélé could make the game, but in the end, as SPORT has learned, the doctors, Xavi himself and the player have decided that it is better to be cautious. The two-week international break after the game is an ideal scenario for the winger to get into a rhythm and eliminate any kind of risk.