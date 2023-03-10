Vitor Roque talks up possible move to Barcelona again

Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque has once again talked up the possibility of a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The teenager has already said he “feels ready” to play for the Catalans and has now spoken about how it would be a dream to move to the Camp Nou.

“I try to do my best at Athletico. I know that Barcelona are interested, and other clubs too. But I want to focus here, I have a contract until 2027,” he said. “I’m doing my best here, and who knows if it’s good for Athletico, for me, for my family, a transfer will happen “It’s not only my dream, but my family’s. Ever since I was a kid, I watched the awards. So I do have the goal of getting there, and I’m sure we’ll do everything to get there together.” Source | Globo Esporte

Reports this week have claimed Barcelona have made progress in their efforts to land the Brazilian and are trying to find a formula to do a deal this summer despite their ongoing financial issues.