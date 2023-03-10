Barcelona keen on a Cancelo loan - report

Sometimes things are written in the stars, and right now, a Barcelona move for Joao Cancelo should be. As Emile and I discussed in yesterday’s Blaugranes pod, Joao Cancelo would be a dream summer transfer for Barcelona.

As it turns out, Barca reportedly thinks so as well. The right-back’s loan move to Bayern Munich hasn’t gone as planned so far and his time will undoubtedly end with a return to Manchester City in the summer.

Unless Pep and Cancelo are able to come to a solution, which would require Guardiola certainly promising Cancelo starting minutes, which he doesn’t appear keen to do. That could lead Cancelo to push for another transfer in the summer window, and Barca would be the perfect destination for another loan deal. A permanent move is another problem for another day, but for next season at least, a loan would be a dream.