Gündogan emerges as Barcelona’s most likely midfield target

Barcelona’s targets this summer will be various players, including a couple from Manchester City. The easiest target at City might end up being Ilkay Gündogan, according to Sport. The German midfielder is out of contract this summer and a move would theoretically be simple.

Xavi needs midfield stability, and right now as we’ve seen, if Pedri and Gavi have injuries or suspensions, things get brittle quickly. Gündogan would be a fabulous veteran presence to fortify and stabilize the midfield, particularly if Sergio Busquets departs when his contract expires.

The bottom line is Xavi would probably prefer another City midfielder in Bernardo Silva, but contractually he’s a more difficult (and expensive) signing and unlikely to arrive. Gündogan should be a simple putt for Barcelona if they’re serious about it, and he would be a must-have sort of player heading into European competition next year.