Roberto Firmino interested in joining Barcelona - report

Roberto Firmino is leaving Liverpool after a storied journey with the reds. The 31-year-old Brazilian attacker will be available on a free transfer, and several teams will be interested.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has said he was surprised by Firmino’s decision to leave but that he was sure the forward would give his all for his remaining time at Anfield.

The latest gossip says that Firmino is considering joining several clubs, and one of them is FC Barcelona. It’s not the only club he’s interested in joining, but it is one of the ones he’s offered his services to.

After the sales of Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Barcelona are without a backup striker to spell Robert Lewandowski. The team struggled to score goals when the Polish star has been suspended or injured. Firmino could provide that necessary depth next season. And Barcelona, due to their financial difficulties, are always keen on free transfers. Last summer, they picked up Andreas Christensen, Héctor Bellerín, Marcos Alonso, and Franck Kessié on free transfers.