Barcelona make renewal offer for Sergio Busquets with lowered salary - report

FC Barcelona has presented their captain, Sergio Busquets, with a formal offer to renew his contract, and it represents a reduction in his salary, according to a new report.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has received proposals from several clubs. One that has been linked heavily with him is MLS’s Inter Miami, who would pay more than the Catalans are ready to offer.

It’s said Barcelona will offer Busquets 7 million euro net each year. They can’t match offers higher than that due to the club’s financial issues and issues with La Liga’s salary cap rules.

The club has decided to renew the captain’s contract due to the coach. Xavi has been said to be strongly in favor of keeping Busquets in the team for at least one season.

Busquets was man of the match in Barcelona’s last match, a 1-0 win over Valencia. He assisted the only goal of the game with a lovely lobbed pass, which was scored by Raphinha.

Whether he still will have the legs to play at the elite level one more year, considering his advancing age, is a subject of debate.

Regardless, the ball is now in Busquets’s court. He will choose whether to accept the proposal or play elsewhere.