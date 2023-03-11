Four Barcelona players at risk of missing El Clasico through suspension

Barcelona take on Athletic Club on Sunday in La Liga and have four players going into the game on four yellow cards and at risk of suspension

Sergio Busquets, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie will all miss the next game against Real Madrid if they are booked at San Mames.

The quartet are all on four yellow cards, meaning one more booking will bring about an automatic one-match ban.

Barcelona have been disrupted by injuries and suspensions in recent weeks, with Ronald Araujo set to miss the trip to Athletic after being sent off last time out.

Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are also out through injury. It’s thought Pedri may be available for El Clasico but Dembele is not now expected back until after the international break.

Barcelona head to Bilbao with a good recent record against the Basque side. Athletic have failed to win any of their last six matches against the Catalans in La Liga.