De Jong explains how tactical tweaks have give him ‘more freedom’ at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has been talking about his form at Barcelona and how Xavi’s recent switch in system has helped him thrive.

The Barcelona coach has switched to using four midfielders at times in the 2022-23 campaign, and De Jong says the new system is good for him.

“The four-midfielder system benefits me, but beyond that, this year I’m playing more at the base of midfield, where I feel more comfortable,” he said. “And then, I have more freedom to move, to drive and overcome lines. “Busquets helps me a lot because he transmits a lot of calmness. He’s very confident with the ball and defensively he’s much better than people think.”

De Jong and Barcelona face two key games next, against Athletic and Real Madrid before the international break, and the midfielder knows victories in both games will put Barca in a great position to finish the season on top of the pile.

“I have never won La Liga. This is my fourth year here and it’s the closest I’ve ever been, but there’s still a long way to go,” he added. “I want to win La Liga it is the main goal we have and we will give everything to achieve it. “Bilbao is complicated and before the Clásico we want to win. We are focused on Athletic, but we all know that Madrid will come next. If we win both, we will take a big step, but nothing will be decided yet.” Source | RAC1

Sunday’s match against Athletic sees De Jong and Barcelona come up against former boss Ernesto Valverde, who returned for a third spell at the club last summer.