Robert Lewandowski hoping to play against Athletic Bilbao

Robert Lewandowski is eager to play again and he’s targeting a return as soon as this weekend. FC Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés, in a crucial match right before el clásico.

The striker was injured in Barcelona’s 1-0 loss against Almería, when he suffered a hamstring strain.

However, he is back in training and completed the session at the same rhythm as his teammates.

Xavi will still be without Ousmane Dembélé and Pedri due to injury, and will also be missing Ronald Araujo, who was red carded in the win over Valencia.

Three youth players were in training: Julián Araujo, Dani Rodríguez, and Unai Hernández.

Estanis Pedrola, who had been called in after Lewandowski was injured, returned back to the B team.