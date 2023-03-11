Training session in preparation for trip to San Mamés - FC Barcelona

Another day at the Ciutat Esportiva with Xavi Hernández's squad being put through their paces ahead of Sunday's away game in La Liga against Athletic Club de Bilbao in San Mamés, kick off at 9pm CET.

The lowdown on Athletic Club - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be looking to consolidate their ten-point lead in La Liga when they travel to Bilbao on Sunday at 9pm CEST. Here’s the lowdown on the team they call The Lions.

Barcelona make a low offer for Sergio Busquets to renew with club - SPORT

FC Barcelona have decided to present a formal contract renewal offer to club captain Sergio Busquets. It is a low proposal, though, given the economic circumstances that the club is going through.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino offers himself to Barcelona - SPORT

Roberto Firmino will not remain at Liverpool and will leave the English club for free on June 30 when his current contract expires, according to Sky Sports.

Prosecutors seek charges against Barça, Rosell & Bartomeu in ref case - SPORT

A Barcelona court has received the charges sought by the Prosecutor's Office for the payments the club made to the former referee Enríquez Negreria.

Frenkie de Jong's gone from the transfer market to key player at Barça - SPORT

Possibly because the transfer window was still open and there were still hope of a sale, De Jong was a regular on the bench in the first few games of the season, being placed by Xavi at centre-back in most of the pre-season outings. Once the window closed, though, he began to gain prominence.

Xavi insists on another midfielder and Gündogan's the most viable target - SPORT

Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff have been working for months to fulfill Xavi Hernandez's wishes and they know that the coach from Terrassa wants more reinforcements than those announced by Laporta. Xavi wants to strengthen in midfield. He considers it fundamental for the group to take a leap in quality and, after fighting for all the titles in Spain, to be able to compete again to win in Europe.

Cancelo has already passed the first filter as Barça eye summer transfer - SPORT

Joao Cancelo's name has gone down well at Barcelona. The Portuguese right-back, as we reported in SPORT, is a name that is on the table for the Catalan club to sign in the immediate future, taking into account the needs of the team.