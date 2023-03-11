Franck Kessie: The idea of leaving Barcelona never crossed my mind

Franck Kessie has said he’s never even thought about leaving Barcelona and hopes to stay at the Camp Nou for a long time to come.

The Ivorian only moved to Barca in the summer on a free transfer but has struggled for minutes which led to speculation his time at the club could be brief.

Kessie has now been asked about the rumors and insists he’s not considered an exit.

“The idea of leaving never crossed my mind. Never,” he said. “I have a four-year contract and I’m still in my first year. I am a Barcelona fan and I hope to continue being so in the coming years. I am totally focused on Barça.”

The midfielder has had to be patient at Barcelona but injuries and suspensions mean he has now made 12 starts in all competitions and he’s enjoying life with Xavi’s side.

“Of course it was difficult at the beginning. All players aspire to play. When you play you are not worried, you are confident. Logically, when you play little, very occasionally, it is not easy,” he added. “Even though I didn’t play much, I still trained hard. Even the coach told me to be patient, he gave me absolute confidence. He told me that I had to keep persevering, working, that the opportunity would come.” Source | Sport

Kessie will be hoping to start again on Sunday when Barcelona head to Athletic Club in La Liga.