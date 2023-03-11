Atletico Madrid linked with move for Barcelona winger Ez Abde

Atletico Madrid have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ez Abde, who is currently on loan at Osasuna.

Diario Sport report the Rojiblancos “have taken an interest” in the Morocco international ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona still haven’t really decided what to do with Abde but another loan appears to have been ruled out.

It seems Xavi’s side will either put him in the first-team squad or look to cash-in on the youngster by selling him to the highest bidder.

Nottingham Forest have already been rumored to be interested in Abde, and Atletico can now be added to a list which will surely grow in the coming months.

The report also reckons that Barcelona and Atletico could be set for plenty of talks at the end of the season.

Barca have a purchase option on Yannick Carrasco, Atletico are also said to be keen on Ferran Torres, and the Catalans need to offload players for financial reasons.