Lewandowski passed fit for Barcelona’s trip to Athletic Club

Barcelona have confirmed that Robert Lewandowski is fit after a hamstring strain and available to play against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Lewandowski has missed Barcelona’s last two games, against Real Madrid and Valencia, because of the problem but is now back to full fitness.

The return of the team’s top scorer will be a big boost for Xavi ahead of the trip to San Mames.

✅ Robert Lewandowski is fit and is in the squad for #AthleticBarça! pic.twitter.com/OZ67O7I8PF — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 11, 2023

Xavi spoke about Lewandowski at his pre-match press conference and was full of praise for the Poland international and the impact he’s had on the team.

“We won matches without Robert but we missed him a lot. We attack better with Lewandowski. He presses high up front, he’s a great player to control the ball and keep possession,” he said. “He doesn’t lose many balls. He’s an oustanding player in attack, defense, set-pieces, a crucial player for us.”

Lewandowski has made 31 appearances this season for Barca, scoring 25 goals and contributing six assists in all competition.