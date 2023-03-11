 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lewandowski passed fit for Barcelona’s trip to Athletic Club

Some good news for Xavi’s men

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona have confirmed that Robert Lewandowski is fit after a hamstring strain and available to play against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Lewandowski has missed Barcelona’s last two games, against Real Madrid and Valencia, because of the problem but is now back to full fitness.

The return of the team’s top scorer will be a big boost for Xavi ahead of the trip to San Mames.

Xavi spoke about Lewandowski at his pre-match press conference and was full of praise for the Poland international and the impact he’s had on the team.

“We won matches without Robert but we missed him a lot. We attack better with Lewandowski. He presses high up front, he’s a great player to control the ball and keep possession,” he said. “He doesn’t lose many balls. He’s an oustanding player in attack, defense, set-pieces, a crucial player for us.”

Lewandowski has made 31 appearances this season for Barca, scoring 25 goals and contributing six assists in all competition.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes